Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

