American Century Companies Inc. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.27% of Ambarella worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Ambarella by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11,075.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after buying an additional 306,894 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -89.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

