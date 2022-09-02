ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 10.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 1,460.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ATI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $29.79 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 744.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.