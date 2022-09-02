American Century Companies Inc. Sells 274,697 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274,697 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 333.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,123 shares of company stock valued at $56,790,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

