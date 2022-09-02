American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,097 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

