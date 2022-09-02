American Century Companies Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,714 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,681 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,039,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $478,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

