CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.15 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

