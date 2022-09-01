Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Corteva worth $41,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

