Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,080 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Down 0.7 %

HSY opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.12.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

