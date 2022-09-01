D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.6 %

CTVA stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.