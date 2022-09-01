Contrasting Corteva (CTVA) & The Competition

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Corteva to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corteva and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $15.66 billion $1.76 billion 25.92 Corteva Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.38

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Corteva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.0% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corteva and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.31% 7.26% 4.46% Corteva Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Dividends

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corteva has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva’s rivals have a beta of -29.95, suggesting that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Corteva and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 1 13 0 2.93 Corteva Competitors 33 127 416 23 2.72

Corteva currently has a consensus price target of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.42%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 153.57%. Given Corteva’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corteva has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Corteva beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

