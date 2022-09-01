General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Electric by 736.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $73.44 on Thursday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

