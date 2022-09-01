Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $16,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG opened at $133.28 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

