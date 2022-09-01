D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,821,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.45. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.