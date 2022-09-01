D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 655 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

