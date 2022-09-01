TheStreet Upgrades Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to “B-“

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

In other news, Director Douglas N. Woodrum purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.