D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 355 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after buying an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.77. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.