D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $437.91 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

