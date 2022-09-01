D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 11,254 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 441,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.