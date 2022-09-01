TheStreet Upgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to B

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Whang sold 23,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $298,112.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,496 shares in the company, valued at $244,674.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jong S. Whang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,681 shares in the company, valued at $923,800.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.