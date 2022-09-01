TheStreet Upgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to B

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 298.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
