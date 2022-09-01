D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.9 %

OKE stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

