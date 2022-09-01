Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.