Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.
In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
