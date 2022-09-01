JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $159.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.84.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

