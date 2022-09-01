Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $170.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.84.

Five Below Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.88 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

