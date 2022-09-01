Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

