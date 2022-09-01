Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Robert W. Baird

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.
SMTC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.
Semtech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.