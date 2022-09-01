Pitcairn Co. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,912,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

