Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.90 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $43,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

