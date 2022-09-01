Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of DuPont de Nemours worth $53,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

