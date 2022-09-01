Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,437 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 in the last ninety days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TDG opened at $600.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $595.37 and its 200 day moving average is $609.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

