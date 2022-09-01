Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.23

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.23 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 19806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.