Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,017 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of SPLK opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

