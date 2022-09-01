Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,408,000. Alphabet comprises 9.9% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,989,000 after buying an additional 161,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $120.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

