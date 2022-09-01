Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 8,599 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.1 %

ROK stock opened at $236.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

