Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,040,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

