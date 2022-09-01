International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.