Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $882,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after purchasing an additional 452,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

