Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,618 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE YUM opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

