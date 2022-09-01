Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 11,696 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $222,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

