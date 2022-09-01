D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,436,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LHX opened at $228.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

