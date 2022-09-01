Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 786,868 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 786,868 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

State Street stock opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

