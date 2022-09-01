Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 49,000 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

