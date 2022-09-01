Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 224,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

KIE opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

