Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 619.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

