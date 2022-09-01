Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after purchasing an additional 124,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KFY opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.