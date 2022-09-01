Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 106,157 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,157 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,057,000 after buying an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

