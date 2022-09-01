Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.49 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $17,758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,380.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 232,188 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $10,220,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $11,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after acquiring an additional 193,078 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,961,911 shares of company stock valued at $187,661,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

