D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,862 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

