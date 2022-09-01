D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Insider Activity

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

