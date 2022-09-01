D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average is $228.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

