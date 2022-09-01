D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,695 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 105.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 458,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,831,000 after buying an additional 235,436 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,356 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,251,000 after purchasing an additional 248,831 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 22,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 774,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 770,665 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

